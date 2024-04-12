Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report released on Sunday, April 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.36. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $372.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.78 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $77.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $74,649,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 95.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 466,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 145,027 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 224,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,501.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,950,000 after buying an additional 209,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.