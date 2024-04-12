Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Raised by Analyst

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hecla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Shares of HL opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

