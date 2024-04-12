Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Decreased by Cormark

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OGC. Raymond James boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$3.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.94.

OGC stock opened at C$3.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.50. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$2.08 and a 52 week high of C$3.48.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$363.94 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 8.10%.

In other news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$99,678.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

