Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Raised by Analyst

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) – B. Riley lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Silicon Motion Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor producer will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silicon Motion Technology’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SIMO. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $77.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.43. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 125.95%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

