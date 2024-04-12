Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Boosted by B. Riley

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.18 billion.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.