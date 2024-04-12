Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The GEO Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,385 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,235,000 after buying an additional 1,657,703 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $11,113,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,524,000 after buying an additional 1,352,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.