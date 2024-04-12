Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Southern Company Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Southern alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $69.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. Southern has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,068,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Southern by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,444,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,845 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 38.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,988 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after buying an additional 1,916,575 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $1,446,113 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.14%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.