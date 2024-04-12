Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Amerigo Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, April 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.66 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.57 million, a PE ratio of 124.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.15. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0222 per share. This represents a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

