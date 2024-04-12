Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for STERIS’ (TSE:STE) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for STERIS’ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.
STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$195.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.50 million.
