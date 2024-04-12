Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for STERIS’ (TSE:STE) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for STERIS’ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$195.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.50 million.

Separately, Stifel Canada cut shares of STERIS’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

