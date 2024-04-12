Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for WD-40 Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of WD-40 in a report issued on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WD-40’s current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $241.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of -0.06. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $172.97 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $2,892,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter worth $586,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 48.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 70.26%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

