Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Reduced by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a report issued on Sunday, April 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

CFW has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

CFW stock opened at C$4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.75. The company has a market cap of C$392.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.86. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$3.70 and a twelve month high of C$6.20.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$421.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$402.50 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 10.23%.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

