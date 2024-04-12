Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Raised by Analyst

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $14.97 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 2.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

