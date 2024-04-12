Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for CoreCivic, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.17). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.62 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CXW. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.81. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,992,230.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

