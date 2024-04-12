Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Lifted by Zacks Research

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$91.92.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 3.5 %

IMO stock opened at C$97.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$87.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$60.19 and a 52 week high of C$101.63.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.