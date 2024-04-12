Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Equinor ASA Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.09%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQNR. DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Equinor ASA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.85. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $404,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 29.16%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

