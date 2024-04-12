Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Equinor ASA Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.09%.
Equinor ASA Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.85. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $404,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 29.16%.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
