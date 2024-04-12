Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Lifted by Atb Cap Markets

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued on Sunday, April 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

HAL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,551,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,394,077,000 after buying an additional 479,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,852,271 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,512,961,000 after buying an additional 5,660,862 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after buying an additional 782,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $590,048,000 after buying an additional 271,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.21%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

