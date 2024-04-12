QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $205.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.90.

QCOM stock opened at $175.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day moving average of $140.36. The company has a market cap of $195.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.1% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 114,348 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 131,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

