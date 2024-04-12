Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.03. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 2,257,825 shares.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $391.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.70.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
