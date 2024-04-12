Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.03. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 2,257,825 shares.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $391.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.70.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,355,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,055,000 after buying an additional 93,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,219,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,692,000 after acquiring an additional 490,593 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,301,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after buying an additional 4,119,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,814,000 after buying an additional 98,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.