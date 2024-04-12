Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $73.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,128.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $932,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,083,908 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,260,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rambus by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after buying an additional 2,149,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,589,000 after buying an additional 133,304 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

