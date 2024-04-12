Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,293,000 after purchasing an additional 290,842 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 426.5% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ally Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $41.56.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.