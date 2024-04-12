Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCON. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

