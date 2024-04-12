ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.35.

RNW opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.91. ReNew Energy Global has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNW. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 287.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

