Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rent the Runway from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of RENT stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. Rent the Runway has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $69.20.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $54,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,519 shares of company stock worth $131,156 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 453,698 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at $1,568,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Rent the Runway by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 419,128 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

