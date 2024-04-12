Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.49% of Repligen worth $49,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 32.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 44.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Repligen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $176.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.65 and its 200-day moving average is $172.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.