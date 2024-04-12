Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for AssetMark Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for AssetMark Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

AssetMark Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.11. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.88 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,390,000 after buying an additional 31,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 35,476 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

