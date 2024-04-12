Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.08

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.44. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 69,695 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 210.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.24%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
