Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.08

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.44. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 69,695 shares traded.

Research Frontiers Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 210.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.24%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Frontiers

About Research Frontiers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Research Frontiers during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Research Frontiers during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.