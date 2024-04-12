Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.44. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 69,695 shares traded.

Research Frontiers Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 million, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 210.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.24%.

Institutional Trading of Research Frontiers

About Research Frontiers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

