Reviewing Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) & BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) and BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock Capital Investment has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astrana Health and BlackRock Capital Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion 1.65 $60.72 million $1.32 31.23 BlackRock Capital Investment $80.36 million 3.32 $26.24 million $0.36 10.22

Profitability

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Capital Investment. BlackRock Capital Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrana Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Astrana Health and BlackRock Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67% BlackRock Capital Investment 32.65% 11.54% 5.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Astrana Health and BlackRock Capital Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50 BlackRock Capital Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Astrana Health presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.02%. BlackRock Capital Investment has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.90%. Given Astrana Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than BlackRock Capital Investment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Astrana Health beats BlackRock Capital Investment on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

