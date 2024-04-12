Reviewing DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) & PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) and PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DigitalOcean and PodcastOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $692.88 million 4.78 $19.41 million $0.01 3,651.65 PodcastOne $34.02 million 1.54 N/A N/A N/A

DigitalOcean has higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean 0.12% -19.85% 3.80% PodcastOne N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares DigitalOcean and PodcastOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DigitalOcean and PodcastOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 1 4 6 0 2.45 PodcastOne 0 0 2 0 3.00

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus price target of $36.78, suggesting a potential upside of 0.82%. PodcastOne has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.12%. Given PodcastOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of DigitalOcean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats PodcastOne on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). The company also provides platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions, such as managed databases; managed Kubernetes and container registry; application platform to build, deploy, and scale applications; Functions, a serverless compute solution; and Uptime for real-time uptime and latency alerts, as well as software-as-a-service (SaaS), including managed hosting and DigitalOcean Marketplace, a platform where developers can find pre-configured applications and solutions. In addition, it offers artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) applications comprising GPU virtual machines for scaling AI applications; Notebooks, a simple cloud workspace that runs on GPUs that provides a managed interactive development environment for exploring data, and training and building machine learning models; and Deployments for deploying their machine learning model as an API endpoint. The company's customers include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and AI/ML applications. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

