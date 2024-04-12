Reviewing NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) & Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) and Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and Akili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -50.38% -153.76% -31.73% Akili -3,545.47% -76.34% -56.48%

Risk & Volatility

NeuroPace has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akili has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

78.8% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Akili shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of NeuroPace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Akili shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeuroPace and Akili’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $65.42 million 5.83 -$32.96 million ($1.28) -11.33 Akili $1.68 million 12.03 -$59.49 million ($0.76) -0.34

NeuroPace has higher revenue and earnings than Akili. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akili, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NeuroPace and Akili, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 0 1 6 0 2.86 Akili 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeuroPace presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.01%. Akili has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,455.21%. Given Akili’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akili is more favorable than NeuroPace.

Summary

NeuroPace beats Akili on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Akili

Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases. It offers selective stimulus management engine mechanism to activate the fronto-parietal cortex area in the brain; body brain trainer for attention, impulsivity, working memory, and goal management; and spatial navigation engine for spatial navigation, memory, and planning and organization. Akili, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

