RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after buying an additional 355,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.