RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,916 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.81 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.