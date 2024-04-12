RFG Advisory LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 72.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,285,187 shares of company stock worth $751,264,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

