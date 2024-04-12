RFG Advisory LLC Has $535,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,402,000 after buying an additional 344,518 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after acquiring an additional 564,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after acquiring an additional 103,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $770,945,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.60.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $310.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.11. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.01 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,155,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,044 shares of company stock worth $63,106,522. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

