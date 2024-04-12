RFG Advisory LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Busey Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $562.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.38.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.