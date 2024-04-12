RFG Advisory LLC Has $697,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $503.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.73. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

