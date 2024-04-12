RFG Advisory LLC Has $707,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,645 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

