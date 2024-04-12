RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $474.67 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.25.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

