RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

VEU opened at $58.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.