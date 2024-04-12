RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $487,000 Investment in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $794.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

