RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $554,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9,720.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 104,984 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 446,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,891 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

