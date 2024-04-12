RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 178,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of IRS opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $10.40.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 99.91% and a return on equity of 25.70%.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

