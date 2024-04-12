RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 590,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average is $66.58. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

