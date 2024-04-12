RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,105,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,006,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 796,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 576,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after buying an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $46.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $47.71.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

