RFG Advisory LLC Sells 340 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after buying an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.04 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.23 and a 200 day moving average of $113.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

