RFG Advisory LLC Sells 5,078 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $149.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

