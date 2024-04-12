RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $38.99 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $41.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

