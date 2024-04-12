Richard Davidson Purchases 7,000 Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Stock

MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) insider Richard Davidson purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($30,122.77).

Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust stock opened at GBX 341 ($4.32) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 341.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 331.04. MIGO Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 309 ($3.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 346.52 ($4.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £77.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,525.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 27.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

