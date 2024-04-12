Richard Davidson Purchases 7,000 Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Stock

MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) insider Richard Davidson purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($30,122.77).
MIGO Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust stock opened at GBX 341 ($4.32) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 341.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 331.04. MIGO Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 309 ($3.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 346.52 ($4.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £77.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,525.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 27.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile
