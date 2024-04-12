Rogers Communications to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.36 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

In other news, Director Edward Rogers bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.92 per share, with a total value of C$25,569.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,569.96.

