Roots (TSE:ROOT) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Roots (TSE:ROOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.25 price objective on the stock.
Roots Price Performance
ROOT opened at C$2.57 on Thursday. Roots has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.54.
Roots Company Profile
