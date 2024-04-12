Roots (TSE:ROOT) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Roots (TSE:ROOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.25 price objective on the stock.

Roots Price Performance

ROOT opened at C$2.57 on Thursday. Roots has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.54.

Get Roots alerts:

Roots Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.